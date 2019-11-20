Man’s ‘unacceptable’ find on pub receipt

A pubgoer has lashed out at a customer who allegedly racially attacked him via the bar's anonymous app.

Earlier this month, UK man Mark D'Arcy-Smith was catching up with a friend at The Richmal Crompton pub in Bromley, England when the incident occurred.

The establishment is part of Wetherspoons, a popular chain of pubs in the UK, and it has an app that lets customers order from the menu and have items delivered directly to a table without having to interact with staff.

Mr D'Arcy-Smith claims a waiter approached his table with a banana and a receipt, and initially, he said staff simply believed they had mixed up an order.

But Mr D'Arcy-Smith is convinced it was actually a racially motivated prank.

Bananas have long been used as a prop in racial abuse, especially in the UK, where they have historically been hurled at black soccer players during games.

Mark D'Arcy-Smith said he was ‘upset’ and ‘confused’ by the prank. Picture: Facebook/Mark D'Arcy-Smith

"On Friday evening 8th November, I was having a nice catch-up with my mate … when a waiter delivered an anonymous gift to our table which arrived in the form of a banana," Mr D'Arcy-Smith wrote, alongside a photo of the banana and a receipt of the order from the pub.

"As a black man, when this was placed on the table, I felt victimised, lonely, confused and upset all within a matter of seconds. Proper weird feeling, wouldn't recommend it.

"I'm sharing this picture … to inform you all that this type of practice is completely unacceptable and needs to be dealt with effectively in future, as the waiter who served us was quite oblivious to the racial issue that was present and that only really helped make me more upset. Last night the town I've lived in and felt comfortable in for many years has now been overshadowed by abysmal racist behaviour. Not. Cool."

He claims he was targeted by a racist troll. Picture: Facebook/Mark D'Arcy-Smith

Mr D'Arcy-Smith said there was a racism problem in football at the moment that he believes is spilling over into everyday society.

"I personally believe that the current racism that is running rampant in football has empowered some people to feel that it is funny and OK to abuse minorities anonymously," he said.

"Something needs to be done to really stamp out racism in the sport!

"Please be vigilant and look out for each other as we try and make this world a safer place for ethnic minorities in this fight against racism."

Mr D'Arcy-Smith was inundated by support from fellow Facebook users who condemned the stunt.

"So sorry that you have had this done to you Mark. Very sad that in today's society we still have racists. Says a lot about them," one person wrote, while another posted: "Disgusting behaviour. I've stopped watching football in pubs as the last two times I've watched a game there were racial slurs aimed at the black players. No need for racism."

According to Metro, the company has apologised for the "distress caused" and confirmed police were now investigating, although it stressed the pub "cannot be held responsible for app orders".

However, it's just the latest in a string of abuse aimed at restaurant customers across the world in recent weeks.

Just last week, UK man Karl Cooper was stunned after picking up his KFC order - only to find the word "sh**face" had been plastered on two separate pots of gravy.

Mr Cooper eventually messaged KFC privately on Facebook, sharing a photo of the offending gravy.

"Just been to one of your restaurants and I'm very offended by this," he wrote.

However, he was unimpressed by the fast-food chain's apology and offer of a mere £10 ($A18.78) voucher in compensation.

And days earlier, a New Zealand mother also received a similar slur on a receipt from her favourite cafe.

Earlier this month, Kimberly Sze visited Coffee Supreme on Christchurch's Welles St with her young family - but after double-checking her bill, she was stunned to find she had allegedly been overcharged, and her daughter had also been insulted with the words "Fam w (sic) the terrifying kid" printed at the top of the document.

A young mum has hit out at one of her favourite cafes after a worker left a nasty note on her receipt over the weekend.

The mother-of-two shared a snap of the receipt on Facebook soon after making the discovery.

"Hey Coffee Supreme NZ you might want to train your staff at Coffee Supreme Welles Street a little better. Writing "family with the terrifying kid" on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us … nice one," she posted.

"We come almost every weekend and my daughter is nothing but polite and friendly and we've never left a mess.

"She's never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is, so what the actual f?"