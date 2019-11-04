Menu
Login
Crime

Man's body found in search for missing woman Ruth Ridley

4th Nov 2019 2:05 PM

A man's body has been found in a car near the NSW-Victoria border as police continue to search for missing woman Ruth Ridley.

Police believe Mrs Ridley, 58, travelled from her home in Port Macquarie to Tumbarumba on October 18 in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero.

On Monday, NSW Police said the Pajero was found on October 29 in Shelley in Victoria, with the body of 61-year-old Gary Ridley inside.

He is Mrs Ridley's former husband.

She was reported missing on October 30.

More Stories

dead gary ridley missing ruth ridley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Australians have a right to know what their government is up to. But finding the truth is becoming harder than ever, writes Allan Fels.

        Pain and patron saints

        Pain and patron saints

        Opinion "Pain is our ally. It demands our attention and respect”

        CF patients to save up to $250k a year

        CF patients to save up to $250k a year

        Health PBS to save cystic fibrosis patients up to $250k a year

        What's happening this week?

        What's happening this week?

        Community What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?