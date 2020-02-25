Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man seen spray-painting graffiti onto a Byron Bay road.
A man seen spray-painting graffiti onto a Byron Bay road.
Crime

Man’s bizarre behaviour in middle of road

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Feb 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay graffiti artist wearing an unusual disguise caught the eye of onlookers and the police last week.

Local residents notified police after spotting the man allegedly obstructing traffic and spray-painting the roadway near a Byron Bay roundabout.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man after they stopped him on Tallows Beach Road.

Police will also allege the man stood naked while getting changed outside a café on Bay Lane.

The man was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with intentionally marking premises without prescribed consent, behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place or school, and being a pedestrian that is obstructing drivers' or other pedestrians' path.

The man has been granted conditional bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Monday March 2.

More Stories

Show More
byron bay court crime graffiti police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        premium_icon Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        News A Towards Zero Road Safety Summit will be held as the state government grapples with ways to reduce road carnage including lowering the drink drive limit and the...

        Coronavirus timing ‘couldn’t be worse’: NSW Treasurer

        premium_icon Coronavirus timing ‘couldn’t be worse’: NSW Treasurer

        Politics Coronavirus, bushfires, drought will hit NSW budget surplus: Treasurer

        Subcontractors, small businesses wanted for fire clean-up

        premium_icon Subcontractors, small businesses wanted for fire clean-up

        Business LAING O’Rourke will co-ordinate the clean-up of fire damaged properties in Richmond...

        Food festival to dish up a ‘musical feast’

        premium_icon Food festival to dish up a ‘musical feast’

        News THE 2020 event is set to be bolstered by a top billing of local and visiting...