Menu
Login
Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Manly's Jake Trbojevic will miss the entire pre-season.
Rugby League

Manly rocked by dual injury blows

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2019 10:40 AM

MANLY looks set to be without their two best forwards for the start of the 2020 NRL season.

International stars Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake are set to miss the opening rounds of the campaign with both players due to have shoulder surgery this week after completing their Test duties with Australia and Tonga respectively.

The recovery time will run into next season and the Telegraph claims they won't be available until round three at the earliest.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Sea Eagles are due to play the Storm and Roosters in the opening two rounds.

Manly also has Tom Trbojevic (pectoral), Joel Thompson (arm), Curtis Sironen (foot), and Taniela Paseka (knee) recovering from injury and surgery.

Meanwhile their first-choice hooker, Manase Fainu, remains in jail and awaiting trial accused of stabbing a man last week.

addin fonua-blake jake trbojevic manly nrl rugbv league sea eagles
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gardening with love

        Gardening with love

        Gardening PERENNIAL grand champion vegetable gardener, Warren Coles, 81, reckons it's passion which drives his award-winning vegetable patch.

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        Pain and patron saints

        Pain and patron saints

        Opinion "Pain is our ally. It demands our attention and respect”

        CF patients to save up to $250k a year

        CF patients to save up to $250k a year

        Health PBS to save cystic fibrosis patients up to $250k a year