Menu
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Council News IN THE DOGHOUSE: Meet sweet Jess.

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses jackets and gloomy tales

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business Big W reveals the first three stores to close in January

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time