Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

Aisling Brennan
17th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN who allegedly used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017 remains behind bars.

James David Vinall was extradited from Perth to Sydney in January.

He's been charged with armed robbery with an offensive weapon and demanding property with menace with the intent to steal.

Police will allege Mr Vinall committed armed robbery at a River St bank in Ballina on January 11, 2017, where he demanded money from the teller.

The teller handed over cash as Mr Vinall allegedly wielded a blood-filled syringe before he fled.

No one was injured during the alleged robbery.

Mr Vinall's matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he was denied bail.

The matter was adjourned, and Mr Vinall is expected to appear via video link on May 27 at Lismore Local Court.

