Prank victim receives 65,000 texts

WE'VE all been there.

Go to bed at 11pm, all is well. Wake up at 7am, there's a bunch of unread messages from mates who had a bit too much to drink and went wild on the group threads.

But 65,000? That was the reality for Scott Forsyth, who found himself the victim of a phone-melting Twitter prank this week.

Former footballer Jamie Carragher dragged Mr Forsyth into the bizarre mess after posting his number on Twitter (seemingly by accident) asking for followers to send through a clip of Gary Neville missing a goal.

What followed was unmitigated chaos. Mr Forsyth received tens of thousands of WhatsApp messages and calls from all across the globe, some of which he described as "graphic".

"The calls just started coming thick and fast," he said. "My phone just kept crashing."

The 37-year-old later received a call from the former England international, who he says was "shocked" by the volume of messages he subjected him to.

Scott Forsyth was carpet bombed with messaged from random punters.

Nevertheless, Mr Forsyth wasn't convinced Carragher's response was genuine despite being offered a brand new phone and phone number.

It was later revealed the 41-year-old former defender was drunk while sending the tweet.

"He rang and said: 'Look mate I just want to say I'm really sorry for tweeting your number out ... you must have had one or two phone calls'," Mr Forsyth told the BBC.

"I found it a little bit insincere the way he was talking. He didn't sound really remorseful or that it was that much of a big deal.

"He explained to me that he was drunk, which he'd also tweeted that not long after tweeting my number. It was blamed on alcohol.

"I do appreciate him calling up but I don't feel it was sincere. Don't drink and tweet that's all I can say. I don't think there was any malicious intent there, it was a tad stupid."

Seconds before chaos.