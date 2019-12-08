Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Man tasered by police after incident at pub

Meg Gannon
8th Dec 2019 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man has been tasered and another man taken into custody after an incident at a Dalby pub this evening.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed police were called just after 6.30pm tonight in regards to an incident at the Criterion Hotel.

The spokeswoman told News police intercepted a vehicle containing one driver and one passenger on Orpen Street in connection with the incident.

News believes there was an altercation between the police officer and the passenger in the vehicle that led to the passenger being tasered.

A second police unit arrived to the scene on Orpen Street shortly after.

The two men have been taken into custody at the Dalby watch house.

crime criterion hotel dalby editors picks police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: The home that is expected to smash Lismore records

        premium_icon PHOTOS: The home that is expected to smash Lismore records

        Property A CENTURY-old Girards Hill home is on the market for the first time in years.

        Swim coach makes a big splash

        premium_icon Swim coach makes a big splash

        News A coach and an athlete from the same country sports club have been selected to...

        Why lasers will light up Lismore’s night sky

        premium_icon Why lasers will light up Lismore’s night sky

        News The skies above Lismore will be a riot of colour tomorrow night when a laser show...

        UK expat joins SCU

        premium_icon UK expat joins SCU

        News NEW head of Health and Human Sciences says helping Lismore community is...