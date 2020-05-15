Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is fighting for life after he was based early this morning.
A man is fighting for life after he was based early this morning.
Crime

Man fights for life after brutal bashing

by Marcel Baum
15th May 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life after an alleged assault that required critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit at a Moreton Bay island early this morning.

A police spokesman said two people are assisting police after the alleged serious assault at a private residence on Lamb Island at around 12am this morning.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A police spokesman said a crime scene had been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        premium_icon The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        News WORRYING new data has shown the huge economic impact that crashes are having on our community.

        Man who led police on chase in stolen car granted bail

        premium_icon Man who led police on chase in stolen car granted bail

        Crime HE was on a community corrections order for a break-in and theft at the time.

        ‘COME ON IN’: Lismore restaurants offer dine in experience

        premium_icon ‘COME ON IN’: Lismore restaurants offer dine in experience

        News SOME Lismore restaurants and cafes are opening their doors to customers who wish to...

        Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        premium_icon Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        News A man convicted of holding up a Queensland pub with a fake gun has appealed his...