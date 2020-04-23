Menu
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire. Matthew Deans
Breaking

Man suffers serious burns in late-night fire

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Apr 2020 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was rushed to hospital with burns to his face and chest from a fire at a Mudjimba home last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the private residence just after 9pm after the man, aged in his 20s, was injured in a fire.

Critical care paramedics attended and the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment. He was in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were not called to the incident.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

