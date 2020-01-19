Menu
Man stabbed in the chest in car park of hotel

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Jan 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM
A MAN in his 30s was stabbed in the chest with a knife after an altercation with four people in the car park of the PA Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Police charged a teenage boy and three men after the incident outside the Booval pub.

They are all due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The 36-year-old victim was treated by critical care paramedics and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police attended the scene at 4.15pm and patrolled the area, arresting four suspects.

A 17-year-old boy and three men, aged 20 to 24, all from North Booval, were charged with unlawful wounding and wilful damage.

Paramedics attended the scene at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said it is alleged a verbal altercation broke out and a knife was produced before a "scuffle" ensued.

The alleged offenders then left the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form on their website 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppers qld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote reference number: QP2000126509.

