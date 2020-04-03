Menu
Infected man spits at passenger. Picture: Newsflare
Offbeat

Man spits in stranger’s face then dies

3rd Apr 2020 1:40 PM

Horrifying video shows man infected with coronavirus spitting in the face of another traveller at a Bangkok train station before boarding a train and dropping dead.

Police said Anan Sahoh, 56, tested positive for the virus after he was discovered dead on the train from Bangkok to the southern city of Narathiwat on Tuesday.

Investigators traced Mr Sahoh's steps and found CCTV footage of him spitting on an unidentified man queuing to buy tickets at Bang Sue Train Station in Bangkok, Metro UK reported.

 

CCTV shows Anan Sahoh approaching a fellow traveller as they queued to buy train tickets in Bangkok. Picture: Newsflare screenshot
The stranger walks off and Mr Sahoh appears to pause for breath, a pair of crutches propped up beside him. Picture: Newsflare screenshot
The video showed Mr Sahoh breezing through a mandatory temperature check to board the train, where he was seen vomiting and coughing a short time into the journey.

He was found fatally collapsed in front of the toilets after the train pulled into Thap Sakae district station, the report said.

Health workers ran tests on his body, which came back positive for the coronavirus.

 

On the train, Mr Sahoh’s health appears to take a turn for the worse as he slumps in his seat. Picture: Newsflare screenshot
Thailand's State Railway director Thakoon Intrachom said authorities were now trying to track down the man who was spat on and potentially exposed to the deadly virus.

"We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage," he said.

"Initially, we co-ordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately."

 

Mr Sahoh is then seen spitting in the stranger’s face. Picture: Newsflare screenshot
A paramedic checks for a pulse after Mr Sahoh was found collapsed outside the train toilets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Newsflare screenshot
