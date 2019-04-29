Fans beat man for spoiling Avengers

The most epic beat down at this Avengers: Endgame showing didn't happen on the screen.

A crowd of spoiler-sensitive Marvel fanatics pummelled a loudmouth for yelling out major plot points as they waited to see the blockbuster in a Hong Kong theatre, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, the spoilsport, who was not identified by name, was leaving one showing of the superhero flick in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong when he started blabbing about key moments to those waiting in line for the next showing, reported Deadline, citing Taiwanese media.

Infuriated moviegoers channelled their inner Hulk, beating up the bean-spilling baddie, reports said.

A purported photo of the aftermath shows a man in a white T-shirt seated against a wall, being treated by a few onlookers as blood trickles down the right side of his face.

NEW: Man beaten outside of theater for revealing end of "Avengers" moviehttps://t.co/HnbykdfpUS — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) April 27, 2019

The man committed the cardinal cinema sin despite the film's directors, brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, requesting on Twitter that fans avoid spoiling the movie for others.

This image released by Disney shows Mark Ruffalo in a scene from Avengers: Endgame Picture: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP

"Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help," the brothers wrote in the days before the film's release.

This image released by Disney shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Jeremy Renner in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. Picture: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP

"When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you."

Endgame, the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final outing for the Avengers, rewrote the record books in its opening weekend, raking in US$1.2 billion ($A1.71 billion) worldwide, according to Variety.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.