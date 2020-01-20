Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POLICE INVESTIGATE: Officers from the Richmond Police District are calling on the community to contact them if they have any information regarding a serious assult of a man in Ballina on Friday.
POLICE INVESTIGATE: Officers from the Richmond Police District are calling on the community to contact them if they have any information regarding a serious assult of a man in Ballina on Friday.
News

Man seriously assaulted in brutal group assault

Alison Paterson
20th Jan 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are calling on the community to contact them if they witnessed a man being attacked by four males in Ballina on Friday night.

Richmond Police District said on January 17, there was a serious assault upon a man along the Kerry Saxby Walkway, on Kingsford Smith Drive, Ballina.

"One of the offenders is described as being around 16-18 years old, male, tanned skin, reddish curly hair past his ears, nose ring, baseball cap with curved brim/adjustable clip, of average build and height," the social media post read.

"Three further offenders are not further described except they were around the same age with tanned skin.

"One of the males had a bike and there was a black bull mastiff dog with a long tail with them."

If you know these males please call Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

assault allegations ballina crimes richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

        premium_icon Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

        Business The Brims family have returned to Casino after 13 years in Central Queensland to sell cars.

        Local koala trees poisoned in selfish vandalism act

        premium_icon Local koala trees poisoned in selfish vandalism act

        News INVESTIGATIONS are underway after ‘heartbreaking’ illegal poisoning of koala food...

        Goodbye rain; hello humid, summer heat

        premium_icon Goodbye rain; hello humid, summer heat

        News HEATWAVES, thunderstorms, wind and rainfall: A wild week of weather

        Another East Lismore business closes its doors

        premium_icon Another East Lismore business closes its doors

        News “THANK you for your support over the last three years”.