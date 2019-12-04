Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERGENCY: A male patient is reportedly being flown from Dalby hospital after a vehicle fell on him this morning.
EMERGENCY: A male patient is reportedly being flown from Dalby hospital after a vehicle fell on him this morning.
News

Man crushed by car, rushed to hospital

Meg Gannon
4th Dec 2019 10:03 AM | Updated: 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was crushed by a vehicle this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman told News paramedics were called to a house on Pratten street at 7.41am

The male in his 20s sustained serious abdominal injuries as a result and was rushed to hospital immediately after.

The spokeswoman confirmed the man was trapped under the vehicle when emergency services arrived, but it was unknown what he was doing when the car fell on top of him.

The man is reportedly being flown from Dalby Hospital for further treatment.

dalby emergency western downs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa arrives in Lismore

        premium_icon Santa arrives in Lismore

        News CHRISTMAS is coming after Santa Claus arrives in Lismore as part of council’s new Wonderland display

        Banding together to help bushfire survivors

        premium_icon Banding together to help bushfire survivors

        News MANY people who have been devastated by the recent bushfires will be able to enjoy...

        Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        News FOLLOWING a desperate plea from dairy farmers, we asked Northern Rivers residents...

        ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        premium_icon ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        News SEVERAL options are being investigated as Lismore City Council makes “every effort”...