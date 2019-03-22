Perfect response to annoying neighbour

Jason Windus insists he’s making light of the situation by throwing a nude mannequin party. Picture: NBC

A MAN who was forced to shorten his fence over a neighbour's complaints got the perfect revenge - by setting up a garden party of nude mannequins that is now in full view of neighbouring homes.

Jason Windus of Santa Rosa said he built the tall fence to keep his dogs in his yard.

But after a neighbour complained the fence blocked the view of oncoming traffic at an intersection, he was forced to reduce the height or face a fine, The New York Post reported.

Mr Windus chopped it to the maximum 36 inches (91cm), and then set up five naked mannequins - with some standing and others seated on chairs in his yard.

Jason Windus said the neighbour ‘wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to’. Picture: NBC

Jason Windus put up a sign for his ‘nosy neighbour’. Picture: Kent Porter/The Press Democrat AP

"I don't know who it is and I'm sure they're not going to come forward," Mr Windus told the news outlet of the protesting neighbour. "And even if they do, this is just a statement for them - maybe mind your own business a little bit."

Mr Windus, the owner of a moving company, had amassed the mannequins after he cleaned out a clothing store.

"I couldn't bring myself to throw them away. I was going to use them for target practice," he said of the mannequins, according to ABC 7.

Mr Windus set up the in-the-buff, life-size dolls around a table with a mannequin's severed head on it in the yard and put up a sign that reads: "Reserved seat for the nosy neighbour that complained about my fence to the city."

Some neighbours got a kick out of the mannequin set-up. Picture: NBC

The mannequins are set up around a table with a severed head. Picture: NBC

"I guess the average person would get angry and cop resentment? I throw a naked party in my yard," Mr Windus said.

He said that his display was "all fun and games," and that he was "trying to be light with what's going on."

Some of his other neighbours got a kick out of the mannequin set-up.

"Makes the place more interesting," one told reporters.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post and was republished here with permission.