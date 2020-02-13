Menu
Nikesha Lea Holland appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this week. PHOTO: Facebook.
Man rescues girlfriend from floodwater after alleged chase

Ali Kuchel
13th Feb 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
MOTHER Nature foiled the plans of a Toowoomba pair, allegedly armed with guns in a stolen car, as they became stuck in floodwaters.

Nikeasha Lea Holland, 33, and her boyfriend Travis Peter Holborn, 27, ended up trapped in floodwaters after the driver drove on to a bridge on Tenthill Creek Rd near Gatton.

Holland appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday, where her solicitor Jag MacDonald, of MacDonald Law, said Holland's boyfriend saved her life.

Mr MacDonald said his client and her boyfriend were at a party in Toowoomba before heading to the Royal Hotel in Gatton.

They got into the two-door car with the driver, who Mr MacDonald said Holland was too scared to name.

Holborn was in the front passenger seat.

The allegedly stolen Suzuki was spotted in Gatton by police, and a car chase ensued after police tried to intercept the vehicle.

Mr MacDonald told the court the car drove off and ended up in floodwaters on Tenthill Creek Rd, in Gatton, where Holland said the driver did a runner.

He said Holborn got Holland out of the submerged car, saving her life.

Police alleged the duo fled from the scene.

Upon searching the vehicle, police allegedly found loaded and shortened guns, along with other stolen property.

Both Holborn and Holland were charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, two counts of possessing shortened firearms, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime, stealing, three counts of stealing firearm or ammunition, unlawful possession of weapons category, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Holland was granted bail to reside at an Anzac Ave address in Newton, but was told not to have contact with Holborn while on remand.

Holland was accompanied to court by her mother.

Holborn's solicitor Brad Skuse, of David Burns Lawyers, told the court his client's parole had been suspended, and he would remain in custody.

No application for bail was made.

The pair were not required to enter any pleas to the charges

Holland's case was adjourned to the Toowoomba Magistrates Court for a committal mention on April 6.

