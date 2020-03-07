Menu
Man released from custody for gunshot injury treatment

Rebecca Fist
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers man with an acquired brain injury due to a gunshot wound to his head was released from custody on Monday.

At Lismore Local Court, Taj Bellamy, 22, faced one common assault charge and one charge involving taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Mr Bellamy smiled at his friend in the gallery when he entered the dock on Monday.

His bail application was granted so that Mr Bellamy could seek the best medical care for the gunshot wound inflicted in October 2019.

Mr Bellamy was shot during an incident in Lismore which was not related to this court matter.

The court heard Mr Bellamy had an appointment with a neurosurgeon on the Gold Coast that afternoon.

His defence lawyer also said he was “a vulnerable young man,” his “memory and cognition have been significantly impacted by the gunshot wound,” and he could be at risk in custody.

He has been ordered to stay at a Nimbin address until there is a bed available at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre on the Gold Coast.

The court heard the alleged assault took place in the Nimbin CBD area.

Mr Bellamy’s defence lawyer said Mr Bellamy would not need to enter the area in Nimbin where the assault was alleged to have occurred.

The magistrate ordered Mr Bellamy not to go near the alleged victims.

Mr Bellamy is yet to enter a plea.

The case has been adjourned to March 30.

