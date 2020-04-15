Man recovering from chemical burns after rural explosion

EXPLOSION: Police established a crime scene at a rural village west of Liismore following an explosion. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

A MAN was taken to hospital on Saturday night after an explosion rocked a village west of Lismore.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said officers attended the incident at a property at Sandilands St, Bonalbo on April 11.

"On Saturday evening around 11.30pm, police and ambulance crews attended to a 31-year-old man from Bonalbo," she said.

The man was suffering burns from a type of chemical explosion.

"He had gotten into the shower and his partner called for an ambulance when the pain continued," she said.

Insp Johnston said when police arrived the man was being treated by paramedics for chemical burns and was later taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

"As result of police finding a number of different types of chemicals in the shed on the property a crime scene was established," she said.

"Police from the chemical operations group were in the region, so the next day (Sunday) they were at the crime scene undertaking forensic testing."

Insp Johnston said the 31-year-old man released from hospital on April 12.

"The investigation is continuing and we're awaiting results from forensic testing," she said.