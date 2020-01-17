Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joshua McManus appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.
Joshua McManus appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.
News

Man pleads ‘guilty of doing no wrong’

Aisling Brennan
17th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of breaking and entering into the recycling centre in Nimbin on multiple occasions has agreed with the charges against him but claims he's only "guilty of doing no wrong".

Joshua Kane McManus self-represented himself from the dock on Wednesday at Lismore Local Court to face five charges against him after he allegedly entered the Nimbin Transfer Centre on January 14 without the permission of Lismore City Council.

The court heard Mr McManus had also entered the facility in November last year.

He is charged with entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, exhibiting offensive conduct while on enclosed lands, stalking and intimidating with intending to cause fear or physical harm, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to steal.

When Magistrate Michael Dakin asked Mr McManus whether he intended to plead guilty or not guilty, Mr McManus responded by explaining he only "guilty of doing no wrong".

"I agree with the charges against me, but I am guilty of doing no wrong," he said.

Mr Dakin repeated his question about how Mr McManus intended to plea after he was left confused by his initial answer, but Mr McManus simply responded with the same answer.

Mr Dakin told the court he would take Mr McManus' response as a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

When Mr McManus did not apply for bail and was formally refused bail he said he understood he was "being kept against his own will" until his next court appearance.

Mr Dakin ordered a brief of evidence to be completed, with the matter due to return to Lismore Local Court on March 2.

lismore city council lismore local court nimbin transfer centre northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Level 2 water restrictions

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Level 2 water restrictions

        News LEVEL 2 water restrictions will be imposed on Monday for Rous Water customers, what does that mean for consumers?

        WANTED: Large permanent home for Men’s Shed

        premium_icon WANTED: Large permanent home for Men’s Shed

        News Finding a bigger workshop in town that doesn’t flood is proving difficult for these...

        Reveal yourself, scruffy man

        premium_icon Reveal yourself, scruffy man

        News Your bloke could be transformed by a grooming makeover

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        Weather Rain on the way for most states