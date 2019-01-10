Man of the community will be greatly missed

Respected flood intelligence officer, Lindsay Matterson, who has been part of the Lismore City Unit of the SES for 45 years, passed away before Christmas at the age of 84.

LISMORE City SES Unit paid tribute to Lindsay Matterson this week.

Mr Matterson died after a recent battle with cancer.

"It is with a sad heart and fond memories that we acknowledge the passing of well-known character Lindsay Matterson, of the Lismore City SES Unit, on December 27, 2018,” a statement from the unit said.

Mr Matterson was a member of the New South Wales SES for more than 45 years, joining in January 1972.

Among his many roles, he served as unit controller for a number of years and built the membership of the Lismore SES unit from six to more than 50 volunteers.

In 2008 he was awarded the Emergency Services Medal.

He also holds the National Medal (with three clasps), 40 year NSW SES long service medal and a Commissioners Unit Citation for outstanding efforts during the March 2017 flood event.

Mr Matterson was well respected in the Lismore community and within the NSW SES.

"He was a true gentleman and a dedicated volunteer who selflessly gave up his time for others,” the statement said. "Lindsay had a strong commitment to his community.

"He provided a wealth of information which helped keep the Lismore community safe in many a storm, flood or severe weather. Lindsay was a lovable larrikin who will be missed by many.”

A private funeral was held in keeping with Mr Matterson's wishes.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Lindsay Matterson at St Andrew's Anglican Cathedral, Zadoc Street Lismore on January 23 at 2pm.