Menu
Login
Police are seeking public assistance locating Agnes Water man Brendan O'Keefe.
Police are seeking public assistance locating Agnes Water man Brendan O'Keefe. Contributed
News

Man missing from Agnes Water

liana walker
by
4th Aug 2019 8:27 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a 68-year-old man missing from Agnes Water.

Brendan O'Keefe was last seen leaving a North Break Drive residence at 4.30pm yesterday.

He is described as approximately 175cm tall, proportionate build, Caucasian with blue eyes.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

Police are appealing for Mr O'Keefe or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

agnes water missing man
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dig deep for farmers

    Dig deep for farmers

    News HOW can you help our farming families through this dry spell?

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Council News In The Doghouse: Meet Jess

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses jackets and gloomy tales

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business Big W reveals the first three stores to close in January