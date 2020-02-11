Man loses eye after Christmas glassing

A GOLD Coast factory worker lost his eye after he was glassed by a colleague while drinking into the early hours of a Christmas morning.

Brent James McDonald, 39, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to grievous bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes told the court McDonald and two other work friends had gone back to his place after a night of drinking.

McDonald went the bathroom and came back to see one of the men leaning over the other man who was asleep in the lounge room at 2am on Christmas day in 2018.

"The defendant thought he was taking money and told (the victim) to leave," he said.

Mr Hynes said McDonald hit the man in the back of the head and during a scuffle hit him in the head with a hand which was holding a glass.

The glass shattered on impact and the victim had to have his eyeball removed. Picture: iStock

"It shattered on impact and left significant damage," he said.

"The complainant has now had the eyeball removed."

The court was told McDonald was breath tested by police about 8.30am on Christmas Day and he recorded a blood alcohol reading about four times the legal driving limit.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced McDonald to three-and-a-half years in prison with parole eligibility after he served 12 months.

"You mistakenly believed the complainant was trying to steal from a work colleague as they lay passed out," she said.

Judge McGinness said the glassing meant the victim was no longer able to work as a welder because he has lost his eye.

Defence barrister Michael Connelly, instructed by Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said McDonald had turned to alcohol after his 14-year long marriage broke down.