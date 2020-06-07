Man killed in Logan crash

A MAN has died and another man has been critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash south of Brisbane on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to the crash, at the intersection of Fletcher and Logan River roads in Bethania, at around 3.30pm.

Emergency services at the scene of the Logan crash. Picture: Judith Kerr

Three vehicles collided at the intersection, with the crash causing one vehicle to roll and catch fire, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman. Witnesses at the scene said at least five cars were affected.

One man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the fatal crash. Pictures: 7 News, Nine News and Judith Kerr

Another man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

Two others, a male and female in their 60s, were taken to Logan Hospital in a stable condition.

Ten emergency crews, including the High Acuity Response Unit, were at the scene.

One car was left on its roof. Picture: Judith Kerr

The jaws of life were used to extract a person from one of the cars at the intersection.

Police closed off the northbound lanes of Logan River Rd and Fletcher St, where a blue car was on its roof after the incident.

One of the first on the scene, Louise Corran, was with her two young children.

She called emergency services and said it was devastating for her young family to witness.

Emergency services at the scene of the Logan crash. Picture: Judith Kerr

She said on Facebook later that she had seen people doing compressions on a man but the other man was already dead.

Residents of nearby Castile Crescent said they heard a crash just before 4pm and rushed to the notorious intersection, where a person died in 2017.

The scene of the fatal crash at Logan. Picture: 7 News

There have been two other accidents at the lights since 2017 that have landed people in hospital.

The Logan crash was the second fatal accident in the state on Sunday, after four teenagers died when the car they were in clipped a roundabout, rolled and collided with a traffic light at Garbutt, Townsville.

There were two serious motorbike crashes in the state's south as well, with one man critically hurt at Kingston and another seriously hurt at Wakerley.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene. Picture: Judith Kerr

