Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
News

Man ‘running across tracks’ before struck by train

5th Feb 2019 12:06 PM

A man who died after being hit by a train in Adelaideâ€™s north was running across the tracks seconds before the fatal blow, police say.

Emergency services were called to Munno Para Railway Station just after 10pm on Monday after reports a man had been struck by a train.

Police have reviewed CCTV from the railway station. It shows the man running jump down from a platform and sprint across the tracks.

The 40-year-old, from Smithfield Plains, died at the scene.

The train driver and passengers were not injured during the incident.

Train services have resumed as normal on Tuesday morning.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

