Man jailed for ten years for kidnapping, raping tourist

Marcus Allyn Keith Martin pleaded guilty to rape and deprivation of liberty charges over horror roadtrip through regional Queensland.

A CAIRNS man who raped and kidnapped a British backpacker on a road trip through the Queensland bush has been jailed for 10 years.

Marcus Allyn Keith Martin, 24, was sentenced in the Cairns District Court on Tuesday, having previously pleaded guilty to rape and deprivation of liberty after kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting Elisha Greer.

Backpacker Elisha Greer was held against her will after meeting Martin Marcus at a party in 2017. Facebook

The bruised and battered Liverpool woman was rescued by police on an outback highway near Mitchell, about 600km west of Brisbane, after driving off from a petrol station without paying for fuel.

Caltex Mitchell manager Beverley Page told reporters at the time it was clear then 22-year-old woman, crying and shaking, was in a bad way when she explained she couldn't pay for fuel because her ex-boyfriend had her wallet.

Officers pulled the 4WD over on the Warrego Highway and found Martin hiding in the back of the vehicle.

It had been alleged the man first met the British backpacker in Cairns and became involved in a brief relationship with her.

She'd told Sunday Night that she was lured by Martin, who "seemed fun" and "didn't seem like a psycho".

"He just seemed like a nice guy, and I just chatted away to him. He seemed fun," Ms Greer said.

But the situation quickly changed, with Martin raping the backpacker and damaging her passport to try and stop her from leaving.

Martin then subjected her to weeks of physical abuse, and forced her to drive him down the Queensland coast towards Charleville in outback Queensland.

"He was crazy," Ms Greer said. "Completely and utterly crazy."

The young woman described him as a "vile human being".

Ms Greer said the relationship took a turn when Martin got a room at the Colonial Club in Cairns. High on ice, he became violent and trashed the room and hit the young woman.

"He started hitting me. Just hitting me and hitting me and hitting me," Ms Greer said.

"He wrecked the whole room, punched through the cupboards. He flipped the beds around.

"I thought he would kill me."

Ms Greer said she was then made to drive around with a gun to her head, and believed Martin would eventually kill her.

When police finally pulled over their vehicle after they'd left the Caltex, they said Ms Greer appeared "terrified". Police found Martin hiding in the back of the car.

Martin received a sentence of 10 years for the various penalties that are being served concurrently.

Ms Greer told Newscorp she doesn't want to be known as a victim after what happened to her, but rather a survivor of abuse and an inspiration to others.

"I don't won't people thinking I am a victim when I'm not," she said.

"I just want people to know it's okay ... that being a victim isn't the end of everything and that everyone can get through something."