Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
News

Man hurt after car plunges 80m

by Emily Halloran
3rd Feb 2020 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to rescue an injured man after his car fell 80 to 100 metres down an embankment at Tamborine Mountain.

It is understood a person phoned emergency services at 1.20pm after they spotted tyre marks on Main Western Road, near Lahey Road.

Critical care paramedics were lowered to the scene with the assistance of the SES and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from head, shoulder, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

A QFES spokesman said the car is believed to be able "80 to 100m" down the cliff.

More to come.

accident cliff editors picks gold coast tamborine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping our young people safe online

        premium_icon Keeping our young people safe online

        News Free interactive presentation to help parents and young people learn how to be cyber safe

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        News Residents of fire-affected habitats are encouraged to help track recovering...

        ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        News THE bootcamp, run by Ballina-based Screenworks, gives people the chance to get a...

        Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        premium_icon Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        News TRYING to uncover your family history? This guest speaker will share some of his...