CRITICAL INCIDENT: Police have launched a critical incident investigation into the death of a man who was hit by a car on the Pacific Highway, south of Grafton. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Man hit and killed by car

Jarrard Potter
4th Jan 2020 8:02 AM
A CRITICAL investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was hit and killed by a car south of Grafton on Friday night.

About 9pm on Friday, January 3, Coffs/Clarence Police District officers were called to Grafton Station following reports a man causing a disturbance on a train.

The man was spoken to by police before he was taken to the McPhillips Creek Rest Area, 10km south of Grafton.

About 10pm the man was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man before he was taken to Grafton Hospital, where he later died.

 

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene was established, and the Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries into the crash.

A critical incident team from Richmond Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review.

All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading to the man's death.

No further details are available at this time; however, Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who can assist Police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

