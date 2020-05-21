Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Court
Court
News

Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

Aisling Brennan
21st May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman during a Lismore poker tournament has had a fresh charge laid against him, a court heard.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching a 25-year-old woman at a poker tournament at the Lismore pub Mary G’s in February.

Gamero sexually touched the woman a number of times before he was ejected by security.

He was due to be sentenced last week in the Lismore Local Court, however the court heard from the police prosecutor a new charge was being laid against Gamero.

Court documents reveal he has since been charged with a third count of sexually touching a person without their consent.

The matter was adjourned to allow Gamero’s solicitor to seek further instructions from her client about the new charge.

Gamero, who remains on bail, will return to court on June 1.

lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual touching
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLASSROOM CAPS: Are our schools overcrowded?

        premium_icon CLASSROOM CAPS: Are our schools overcrowded?

        News FIVE Northern Rivers schools have exceeded an enrolment cap, put in place to prevent overcrowding in classrooms.

        What return to NSW schools will really look like

        premium_icon What return to NSW schools will really look like

        Education NSW school return: What parents need to know

        Boost for clubs, pubs and bush as Premier opens up NSW

        premium_icon Boost for clubs, pubs and bush as Premier opens up NSW

        News A crowd of 20 will be allowed in pubs and restaurants within a month

        Bursting at the seams for a great Aussie holiday

        Bursting at the seams for a great Aussie holiday

        Travel "I am chomping at the bit to promote NSW."