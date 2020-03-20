Menu
Tiffany Taylor disappeared in 2015 and her body has never been found.
Man found guilty of pregnant teen’s murder

by Vanessa Marsh, Alexandria Utting
20th Mar 2020 4:33 PM
RODNEY Wayne Williams has been found guilty of the murder of pregnant teen Tiffany Taylor.

Williams, 65, has been on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of the 16-year-old girl at Waterford West on July 12, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to killing the teen, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly murdered.

Williams will be sentenced this afternoon.

Tiffany Taylor
Crown Prosecutor Phil McCarthy QC previously told a Queensland jury Tiffany Taylor's body has never been found, her bank accounts have not been touched and she has not made a Medicare claim since before July 2015.

"Tiffany did not disappear without leaving any trace," he said, saying the girl's blood was found in Williams car on the glovebox, gearstick and front passenger seat.

"Traces of her blood were found in this car when examined by a forensic scientist on the 4th August 2015.

"It is... the car owned by Rodney Williams and it was driven by him on July 12, 2015.

Rodney Wayne Williams.
QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

