Menu
Login
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
News

Man filmed in alleged Jetstar attack

27th May 2019 6:18 AM
 

 

A MAN has been filmed allegedly attacking Australian Federal Police officers on a recent Jetstar flight.

According to Nine News, the man was on a flight from Sydney to Melbourne but was escorted off the plane before takeoff.

The 26-year-old was allegedly disruptive and abusive towards staff on the plane, which was due to leave Sydney at 4pm on Saturday.

He refused to leave the flight when asked and was later charged with assault after allegedly injuring two AFP officers who were trying to remove him from the plane.

The man is due to face court in July.

 

Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.

More Stories

afp attack aviation crime editors picks flight jestar

Top Stories

    When simple food is the life of the party

    When simple food is the life of the party

    Community 'I turned away from the high-faluting, world of nancy-pancy food and reverted to good old-fashioned, sure-fire favourites'

    Lesson in art and indigenous culture

    Lesson in art and indigenous culture

    Community Quad lights up our Indigenous story this weekend

    Extinction Rebellion rises in Lismore

    Extinction Rebellion rises in Lismore

    Community Non-violent disobedient protest meets to mobilise next week

    Friendship Festival bans plastic in Piazza

    Friendship Festival bans plastic in Piazza

    Community Festival joins global momentum of reducing waste at festivals