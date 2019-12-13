Menu
31-year-old Kardell Lomas, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead in the boot of a car at a Raceview property.
Crime

Man faces court charged with murdering pregnant partner

by Alexandria Utting
13th Dec 2019 12:43 PM
THE partner of a pregnant woman found dead in the boot of a car in Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon has faced court over her alleged murder.

Traven Fisher, 36, briefly faced the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday morning charged with the murder of his partner, 31-year-old Kardell Lomas, who was eight months pregnant.

He was also charged with one count of unlawful assault of a pregnant female, and one count of misconduct with a corpse.

 

Kardell Lomas was found dead in a car in a Raceview backyard.
He was unable to apply for bail because of the severity of the charges and will return to court on January 15.

Several family members came to support him during the brief hearing, saying: "I love you nephew" as he was taken back into the cells.

Outside court they refused to comment.

Earlier, Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said Fisher had been arrested after he arrived at the scene at McGill St in Raceview earlier this week to find police scouring the property.

