Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photo of fireworks.
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

clarence crime editors picks firework explosion pillar valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

        premium_icon $25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

        Pets & Animals Remmy went missing in Baywater in Perth on November 27 but pet detectives on the case said she could be anywhere in Australia and was feared stolen.

        Five days of highway work ahead

        premium_icon Five days of highway work ahead

        News MOTORISTS are being urged to plan accordingly as highway work will mean reduced...

        Parkway Drive in running again for heavy awards

        premium_icon Parkway Drive in running again for heavy awards

        News PARKWAY DRIVE continue a stellar run this year with two nominations in an...

        Ice report reveals impact drug use has on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Ice report reveals impact drug use has on Northern Rivers

        News THE NSW government this week publicly released a 1200-page report on the drug...