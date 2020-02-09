Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
News

Man dies in sinkhole fall

9th Feb 2020 9:52 AM

A young man has died after falling into a sinkhole in Mount Gambier overnight.

Police say the man, 20, of Lewiston, fell to his death in the Cave Gardens sinkhole on Bay Rd just before midnight on Saturday.

It is believed he died before emergency services arrived.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The state-heritage listed Cave Gardens is a popular natural attraction in the centre of Mount Gambier.

The sinkhole is surrounded by several viewing platforms, with a path that leads into its centre.

death mt gambier sinkhole sinkhole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BoM warns severe weather may not be over

        BoM warns severe weather may not be over

        Weather THE bureau warns of possible torrential rain, high winds, big waves and high tides.

        What exactly is a ‘mesoscale warning’?

        premium_icon What exactly is a ‘mesoscale warning’?

        News BUREAU of Meteorology issued a mesoscale warning for Northern Rivers today but what...

        5 of the region’s most destructive recent weather events

        premium_icon 5 of the region’s most destructive recent weather events

        News We’ve had more than our share of shocking weather in recent times

        CONFIRMED: Big W HQ announces verdict on Lismore store

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Big W HQ announces verdict on Lismore store

        News Following store closures across NSW, Big W announces Lismore store’s fate