Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Nov 2019 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.

About 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Stoney Chute Road, Stoney Chute, about 8km west of Nimbin, following reports a utility had struck a tree.

The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

car crash fatal crash northern rivers emergency services richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU professor witnesses 'world's biggest orgasm'

        premium_icon SCU professor witnesses 'world's biggest orgasm'

        Environment THE ground-breaking science project aims to regenerate a national treasure.

        Champion swimmer nominated as young achiever

        premium_icon Champion swimmer nominated as young achiever

        Sport Swim captain nominated as young achiever

        Drug supply accused claims religious prejudice in court

        premium_icon Drug supply accused claims religious prejudice in court

        Crime The accused has requested court transcripts to assist his case

        RATES DECISION: Councillors to vote tonight

        premium_icon RATES DECISION: Councillors to vote tonight

        Council News Councillors will vote on a controversial rates hike