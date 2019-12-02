Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@briannatravers
Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@briannatravers
Crime

Man dies after ‘fight’ with homeowner

by Sarah McPhee
2nd Dec 2019 3:03 PM

A man has died after he was physically confronted by a homeowner in Melbourne's southeast.

Victoria Police were called by a woman who saw the man "acting suspiciously" in the front yard of her home on Gladstone Rd in Dandenong North about 5am.

"The woman's partner confronted the man and followed him to Carlton Rd where a physical altercation took place," police said in a statement about midday.

"The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the fight and was conveyed to hospital where he died several hours later."

The intersecting suburban streets are lined with houses and a secondary college is also nearby.

The male occupant of the home was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Ambulance Victoria said they were called at about 5.30am and two patients were taken to hospital.

"One was in a serious condition, one was in a stable condition," he said.

Police said homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of the seriously injured man.

"I heard some swear words, I opened the curtain, I saw nothing but then I saw an ambulance," Carlton resident Jimmy Nguyen told The Herald Sun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forestry Commission sale could see councils foot roads bill

        premium_icon Forestry Commission sale could see councils foot roads bill

        News State government’s cost shifting too much for rural councils

        PHOTOS: Rodeo rain stops feisty bucking bulls

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Rodeo rain stops feisty bucking bulls

        News There were plenty of spills at Bulls on the Green

        Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        premium_icon Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        Environment Matt Karlos wins helipad court fight with greenies

        Tiny houses a big asset

        premium_icon Tiny houses a big asset

        News Mobile homes open doors for new renters and retirees.