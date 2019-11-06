Menu
Login
News

Man crushed to death in work incident

6th Nov 2019 9:45 AM

 

A man has been crushed to death in an horrific workplace accident in Sydney's south west overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Aero Rd in Ingleburn just after 7.30pm last night to reports the man had been seriously injured by a heavy, steel ramp.

Police and paramedics arrived in minutes, shutting down the street and working to free the 57-year-old man.

Emergency services performed CPR on him but he tragically could not be saved.

It's understood a hydraulic ramp on the truck malfunctioned and collapsed on the man, leaving him with critical head injuries.

His colleagues, who witnessed the incident, worked desperately to help him

Safe Work NSW is now investigating the man's death in conjunction with NSW Police.

The man died last night. Picture: 9 News
The man died last night. Picture: 9 News

More Stories

death editors picks sydney workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 incredible stories you may have missed

        6 incredible stories you may have missed

        Community THERE were some important - and shocking - news events you may have missed this week. Catch up on them here.

        Gardening with love

        Gardening with love

        Gardening Goolmangar gardener has a secret about his vegetable patch

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        Pain and patron saints

        Pain and patron saints

        Opinion "Pain is our ally. It demands our attention and respect”