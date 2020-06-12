Man crushed to death by gate at work
A man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in New South Wales.
The workplace accident occurred about 6am on Berkeley Rd in Berkeley, a southern suburb of Wollongong.
Emergency services were called to reports "a man was crushed by a gate", police said in a statement on Friday.
Despite their efforts, he died at the scene.
"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be a man aged in his 60s," police said.
Police are investigating the man's death in conjunction with SafeWork NSW.
"SafeWork NSW is onsite and investigating following reports that a man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in Berkeley this morning," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.
"SafeWork's investigation is ongoing."
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
In Melbourne last week, a man died after he was crushed by a metal pole while unloading a truck.
