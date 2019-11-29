Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
News

Worker killed by pipe at IMAX construction site

by Ally Foster
29th Nov 2019 12:43 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM

A man has died after suffering major injuries following a construction site incident at the IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour, Sydney.

NSW Ambulance were called to the site just after 10am following reports of a worksite injury.

When crews arrived they treated a 49-year-old man for significant face and head injuries.

It is believed the injuries were caused when he was working on a high pressured water line and a pipe burst and hit him in the head.

The man was treated at the scene - including for the potential loss of an eye - before being transported to St Vincent's Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police will prepare a report for the information of the coroner.

SafeWork NSW have been notified.

The construction company has arranged counselling for the workers who were in the vicinity when the incident occurred.

This fatality is the latest in a string of construction site deaths that have occurred across Sydney over the past few months.

On September 11, a 30-year-old worker died after his head became trapped in machinery at a St Marys pallet factory, while a 40-year-old man died on September 7 when he was sucked into a woodchipper in Lindfield.

On August 28 a 49-year-old man died after falling from a ladder at a Pendle Hill worksite on August 28; and a 38-year-old man died at a Jordan Springs construction site after falling five floors down a ventilation shaft on August 21.

More Stories

accident construction site editors picks explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        News LISMORE residents aren’t very happy the council has voted to increase the rates.

        Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        premium_icon Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        Community 'Stunning' Christmas castle stands six metres tall

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.

        Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

        premium_icon Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

        Family Fun New festival kicks off with a bang tomorrow