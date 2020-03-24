Man ‘controlled’ 14yo in horror child sex case

A man pleaded guilty to more than 40 charges including multiple counts of sex and domestic violence offending against a 14-year-old girl.

A CONFRONTING video shows a teen girl crying as her older boyfriend slaps around the face four times.

Shocking details of a baby-faced child sex offender's controlling behaviour over his young victim were revealed in Mackay District Court.

"He told police that he was in love with her," Crown Prosecutor Lara Soldi said.

But his abusive behaviour resulted in the child being admitted to hospital when she could not access lifesaving medication and where he taunted her with "callous" threats.

To protect the child's identity, he cannot legally be named and she will be referred to as Miss E.

The Mackay region pair had been dating for about 10 months when matters came to police attention.

A month after they got together they had sex, she was aged 14 and he 18.

And thus began his controlling and emotionally manipulative actions towards her, despite a protection order in place.

"(He) changed the password on the child's phone so that she could not contact anyone," Ms Soldi said.

"This your honour is just one of the many concerning tactics … that this (man) employed in the way that he controlled his relationship with the child."

The court heard he told police he changed her passcode when she went to the toilet so she could not ignore him and talk to other boys.

"He thought this was being of good behaviour because he considered that it calmed her down," Ms Soldi said.

However, it was "inherently dangerous" because Miss E was a diabetic and did not have access to her insulin nor could she use her phone to call for help.

She ended up at the hospital where the man yelled at her, "I'm going to destroy everything of yours, I'm going to burn your mother's dresses".

"You never loved me and I should just go kill myself," Ms Soldi said he yelled at Miss E.

He also advertised her for sale on a buy swap and sell group on Facebook.

The court heard a video police found on his phone showed him hitting her to the face and head four times as she was crying.

Even after he was remanded in custody and with an order preventing any communication between the pair, the man "lied to prison authorities giving them the name of her dead mother" to have her added to his list of approved phone contacts.

Now 20, he pleaded guilty to more than 40 offences including unlawful carnal knowledge, making and possessing child exploitation material and numerous breaches of a domestic violence order.

Defence barrister Matt Heelan pushed for a jail term that allowed his client immediate release but under strict conditions "to keep him in check".

Mr Heelan told the court the man had been completing some courses during the last 10 months spent in custody. The man also has family support in the community.

Judge Paul Smith noted that the child had been a "willing participant" in the sexual activity, even taking and then sending some videos of the pair engaged in sexual activity to the man over social media.

"But the laws are to protect children from this, because they can't make the necessary emotional decisions," Judge Smith said.

He accepted the man had a significant psychiatric disorder and was on medication but said "you can't treat women this way" and recommended he complete domestic violence, anger management and sexual offending courses.

The man was jailed for 2.5 years, with immediate parole after serving 298 days in custody, and placed on three years probation.