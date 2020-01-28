Father, son dead in camping incident



Faulty camping equipment is believed to be behind the tragic deaths of a man and a boy who were found dead at Western Australia's Wedge Island yesterday morning.

A woman staying with the man and boy also remians in a serious condition after she was also flown to Royal Perth Hospital following the incident.

West Australian Police rushed to the region just before 11am yesterday after receiving reports a child was not breathing on a beach 8km south of the island's access road, on the mainland.

Wedge Island is both an island and a suburb on the state's mainland. The incident occurred on the mainland.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and found a boy and a man had died.

Paramedics found the woman nearby, "in need of urgent medical assistance", police said.

In a statement, police said they were not treating the deaths as suspicious and initial investigations suggested there had been a fault with camping equipment, inside the family's tent.

WA's Department of Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene to safely remove the faulty camping equipment.

The family had been sleeping in the tent yesterday morning when tragedy struck.



Police would like to speak to anyone who was camping in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Wedge Island, located 160km north of Perth, is popular with campers and 4WD enthusiasts.

The remote, white sand island is now home to more than 350 beach shacks, with holiday-makers visiting for the past 70 years to fish, snorkel and kitesurf.

"The community has autonomously and democratically addressed the many issues a community has to face to survive in such a remote location. Issues such as harvesting water and power, protection from the elements, first aid and firefighting to name a few," the island's website reads.

