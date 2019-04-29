Menu
Login
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Murder charge: Aussie’s body found in London

by AAP
29th Apr 2019 1:14 PM

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Australian woman was found dead in East London.

The victim, Amy Parsons, 35, was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday about 1.30pm local time.

Press Association has confirmed Ms Parsons is an Australian.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Thames Magistratesâ€™ Court on Monday.

Ms Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing, the Met Police said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

crime london murder

Top Stories

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    News The parents of two little girls involved in a tragic car accident were left shattered after a shocking blunder left them in a horrendous situation.

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Celebrity Elsa Pataky treats fans to one of her intense leg workouts on the beach

    Kindness please

    Kindness please

    Community Road rage comes in many forms

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Community "We have some amazing singers in our area”