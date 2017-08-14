Man charged with intimidating young girl

A MAN has been charged after approaching a child in Lismore yesterday.

At about 7.40am Sunday morning, a 15-year-old girl was walking along Uralba Street, Lismore, when she was approached by a man in a Holden ute.

The man engaged in conversation with the girl, before allegedly asking her to get in the car.

The girl made a phone call and the man drove off.

Police attached to Richmond Local Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, a 47-year-old man was arrested at Caniaba Road, Lismore, about 3pm the same day and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with stalking and intimidation with intent to cause fear of harm and breach of bail.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.