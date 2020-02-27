Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

Marguerite Cuddihy
27th Feb 2020 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by his older brother in Nanango this week.

Police allege around 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight, where one of them was kneed in the head.

Paramedics and police attended the Chester St home and the man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

He was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

grievous bodily harm kingaroy court kingaroy crime nanango grievous bodily harm south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Runaway baboon gets the snip

      Runaway baboon gets the snip
      • 27th Feb 2020 1:27 PM

      Top Stories

        Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        premium_icon Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        News State and local politicians call for better signage and for road upgrades after another dangerous spill on 'chicken coop corner'.

        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often

        Lismore Soup Kitchen celebrates 30 years

        premium_icon Lismore Soup Kitchen celebrates 30 years

        News LISMORE organisation provides more than 30,000 free meals per year to those in...

        Discovering deep fakes

        Discovering deep fakes

        News VERANDA TALK: Dr Airdre Grant’s weekly column discusses the potentially fearful use...