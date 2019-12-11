Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.

Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

arrest burns charges explosion firework incident fireworks nightclub

Just In

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC
    • 11th Dec 2019 11:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could council have a plan to solve homelessness?

        premium_icon Could council have a plan to solve homelessness?

        News LISMORE City Council plan to investigate creating a new homelessness strategy in 2020.

        Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        premium_icon Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        News Turf club wanted part-day local public holiday from 12-6pm

        Investigation underway after horror fatal crash near Lismore

        Investigation underway after horror fatal crash near Lismore

        News NSW Police Media confirmed a fatality in head-on crash

        'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        premium_icon 'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        Crime Man in court on allegation he impersonated a firefighter.