Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder undoing partner's seatbelt

by Daily Telegraph
5th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly undoing his passenger's seatbelt before driving into a power pole in western Sydney.

The 48-year-old man driving in St Marys with a 23-year-old female passenger last week when he allegedly undid both seatbelts and crashed deliberately into a power pole.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her left arm while the man sustained cuts to his knee.

The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder car crash crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        premium_icon What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        News THE National Party faced a leadership vote after senator Bridget McKenzie quit the frontbench.

        Are you tough enough for this challenge?

        premium_icon Are you tough enough for this challenge?

        Sport “This is a way to put your body to the test and help support children.”

        Plan to rescue health food chain

        premium_icon Plan to rescue health food chain

        Business Boss confident after creditors approved a rescue plan

        Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        premium_icon Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        News EMERGENCY services have treated a man for minor injuries following an incident at...