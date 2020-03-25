Menu
Will West Whiting posted the video to Facebook.
Crime

Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

Matt Deans
by
25th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with intimidating and hindering police. 

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail. 

"What are you doing here?," a police officer asks.  

Making light of the situation on Tuesday, he is then arrested by police. 

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.  

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.  

Police said the 21-year-old is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday, May 6.

WARNING: This video contains offensive language. 

