A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
Crime

Man caught driving 110km over limit

1st Mar 2020 1:42 PM

A man has been charged and his licence suspended for six months after being detected driving more than 100km per hour over the speed limit in Sydney's west on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old male driver was nabbed just north of Merrylands Rd before 9pm, travelling 110km over the 70km limit.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command checked the Subaru WRX's speed, which allegedly gave a reading of 180km/h.

The Quakers Hill man was subsequently charged by way of a Court Attendance Notice for exceeding a speed over 45km/h and driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or in a dangerous manner.

Police also suspended his licence for six months and seized his vehicle's registration plates.

He is due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, March 17.

