Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks maryborough police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eat the Street events you just can’t miss

        premium_icon Eat the Street events you just can’t miss

        News With farm tours and chef masterclasses, there is more to Lismore’s Eat the Street than just food trucks

        Frustration sends iconic buskers festival to new 'Coast'

        premium_icon Frustration sends iconic buskers festival to new 'Coast'

        News An iconic music festival is setting sail and leaving the Gold Coast

        7 very Northern Rivers ways to stop coronavirus spread

        premium_icon 7 very Northern Rivers ways to stop coronavirus spread

        News AN unscientific but socially correct list of Northern Rivers behaviours we may need...

        Man accused of leading 15-year-old girl into toilets

        Man accused of leading 15-year-old girl into toilets

        Crime Police allege the sexual assault happened in Lismore yesterday