Menu
Login
News

Man burned after yacht collides with power line

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service airlifted a man to Brisbane today.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service airlifted a man to Brisbane today.
Alina Rylko
by

A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane for treatment of severe burns after the yacht he was travelling in collided with overhead power lines at the Richmond River on Sunday. 

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesperson today said the helicopter's critical response team was tasked to the Richmond River near Ballina at about midday after reports a yacht made contact with overhead power lines, resulting in a 67-year-old sustaining burns.

The critical medical team and local NSW ambulance Paramedics treated the man for burns.

The patient was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital burns unit for further treatment.

Topics:  airlift burns editors picks fire power line yacht

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
One dead, four injured in crash west of Lismore

One dead, four injured in crash west of Lismore

ONE person is dead and four others are injured after a horror start to the busy school holiday period on Northern Rivers roads.

Islam and Christianity: more the same than different

Anglican Bishop Sarah Macneil (Diocese of Grafton), Muslim Scholar Dr Zuleyha Keskin (Melbourne) and Moderator: Dr Leticia Anderson (Southern Cross Uni) take part in conversation: 'Mainstream meets Margin' at St Andrews in Lismore. Organised by the Northern Rivers peace group 'Remembering and Healing'

Islam and Christianity: more the same than different

Be kind to the elves, it's a difficult time year

CRUNCH TIME: Acro Elves in the week before Christmas.

Be kind to the elves, it's a difficult time of the year

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft and locally made products are a big part of each market every weekend on the Northern Rivers.

The Lismore Car Boot Market is not happening this weekend

Local Partners