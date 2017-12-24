Man burned after yacht collides with power line

A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane for treatment of severe burns after the yacht he was travelling in collided with overhead power lines at the Richmond River on Sunday.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesperson today said the helicopter's critical response team was tasked to the Richmond River near Ballina at about midday after reports a yacht made contact with overhead power lines, resulting in a 67-year-old sustaining burns.

The critical medical team and local NSW ambulance Paramedics treated the man for burns.

The patient was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital burns unit for further treatment.